On MLK Day, Hawaii remembers the civil rights leader’s special ties to the Aloha State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

And in Hawaii, many are noting Dr. King’s special connections to the Aloha State.

A month after Hawaii became a state in 1959, Dr. King visited Oahu to address the first state Legislature and to meet with the Rev. Abraham Akaka.

The kahu of Kawaiahao Church and the civil rights champion became close friends.

That’s why, years later, on his historic walk from Selma to Montgomery, Dr. King wore lei gifted by Rev. Akaka.

The lei were sewn by kupuna in Akaka’s congregation and put into a box with a copy of a personal note.

The lei were hand delivered to King by a group from Hawaii that included Charles Campbell, who would go on to chair Hawaii’s Civil Rights Conference.

Meanwhile, on Monday, thousands of people came together in Waikiki for a parade honoring Dr. King.

The annual parade began at Magic Island and ended at Kapiolani Park. It featured numerous community groups, along with floats and bands — all interested in equality and service to community.

The City and County of Honolulu also wants to remind the public that its offices are closed in observance of the holiday.

Driver’s licensing centers and public libraries will be closed, People’s Open Markets will not be held, and TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule.

