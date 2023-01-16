Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

On MLK Day, Hawaii remembers the civil rights leader’s special ties to the Aloha State

When civil rights activists set off on their famous march in Alabama, Dr. Martin Luther King...
When civil rights activists set off on their famous march in Alabama, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others wore plumeria lei sent by the Rev. Abraham Akaka.(Courtesy: Bettman Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:07 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

And in Hawaii, many are noting Dr. King’s special connections to the Aloha State.

A month after Hawaii became a state in 1959, Dr. King visited Oahu to address the first state Legislature and to meet with the Rev. Abraham Akaka.

The kahu of Kawaiahao Church and the civil rights champion became close friends.

That’s why, years later, on his historic walk from Selma to Montgomery, Dr. King wore lei gifted by Rev. Akaka.

The lei were sewn by kupuna in Akaka’s congregation and put into a box with a copy of a personal note.

The lei were hand delivered to King by a group from Hawaii that included Charles Campbell, who would go on to chair Hawaii’s Civil Rights Conference.

Meanwhile, on Monday, thousands of people came together in Waikiki for a parade honoring Dr. King.

The annual parade began at Magic Island and ended at Kapiolani Park. It featured numerous community groups, along with floats and bands — all interested in equality and service to community.

The City and County of Honolulu also wants to remind the public that its offices are closed in observance of the holiday.

Driver’s licensing centers and public libraries will be closed, People’s Open Markets will not be held, and TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on...
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
File photo
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
Two pro surfers were rescued over the weekend during Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
File image of Lanikai Beach, Oahu. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
The city’s urgent plea to drivers: Avoid Kailua, Lanikai beaches this MLK weekend
HPD police cruiser / file image
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured

Latest News

Jellyfish are known to cause severe stings to individuals. (Image:Hawaii News Now)
Beachgoers urged to use caution after box jellyfish spotted in Waikiki, Ala Moana
File photo
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Jan. 16, 2023)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023