Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say

The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man...
The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man from the tree, but he was then arrested.(St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A man in Louisiana needed assistance after he got stuck in a tree while running from authorities, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call Sunday from the side of Interstate 30 in St. Rose for a report of a man sitting in a tree, trying to flag down drivers for help.

The caller said the man told them that he was running from the police.

The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man from the tree, but he was then arrested.

Deputies determined the man had fled from a local police agency the day before and was on the run.

No one was injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man or say why he was running from police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on...
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
File photo
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
Two pro surfers were rescued over the weekend during Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
File image of Lanikai Beach, Oahu. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
The city’s urgent plea to drivers: Avoid Kailua, Lanikai beaches this MLK weekend
HPD police cruiser / file image
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured

Latest News

According to a new industry survey, 89% percent of homeowners are concerned about their ability...
Strategies for energy savings during winter months
When civil rights activists set off on their famous march in Alabama, Dr. Martin Luther King...
On MLK Day, Hawaii remembers the civil rights leader’s special ties to the Aloha State
According to a new industry survey, 89% percent of homeowners are concerned about their ability...
Strategies for energy savings during winter months
Roscoe reunites with family after he went missing for three years.
‘We’re just so happy that he’s home’: Dog missing for 3 years reunited with family
Jellyfish are known to cause severe stings to individuals. (Image:Hawaii News Now)
Beachgoers urged to use caution after box jellyfish spotted in Waikiki, Ala Moana