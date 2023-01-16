Tributes
‘I like young peeps’: School bus driver charged in child sex sting, police say

A school bus driver in South Carolina has been fired after he was charged in an undercover child sex sting operation, officials said. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:27 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A school bus driver in South Carolina has been fired after he was charged in an undercover child sex sting operation, officials said.

Spartanburg School District Six officials said 58-year-old Bryan Rogers was hired as a bus driver in February 2020.

According to the Lexington Police Department, Rogers contacted an undercover detective on social media, believing the detective was an underage girl. Officers said when Rogers asked about the age of the undercover detective, Rogers said, “I like young peeps.”

The detective said that Rogers also tried to meet the “girl” for sex at a hotel and sent nude photos of himself alongside pornography.

Law enforcement said Rogers was taken into custody on Thursday when he drove to Lexington to meet with who he believed was the teen girl.

Rogers has been charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor age 11 to14, two charges of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, two charges of attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a minor and attempted criminal solicitation of a minor.

On Friday morning, Rogers was given a personal recognizance bond on all charges.

School district officials said after learning of his arrest, Rogers was immediately fired and banned from all district property.

School administrators also contacted the parents of students on Rogers’ bus route to inform them of the recent charges.

Investigators said they believe there may be underage victims in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Earl Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

