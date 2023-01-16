First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry but hazy for the first part of the week

Much of the island chain will see hazy conditions with light winds and an overall east-southeast wind flow bringing more volcanic emissions from Kilauea over the smaller islands for at least the first part of the week. Afternoon sea breezes and leeward clouds will also be possible through Wednesday, but it should remain generally dry.

A first alert for some wetter conditions for the latter part of the week, as a front and upper trough are forecast to approach from the west, bringing southerly winds and an increase in moisture. There’s still a high level of uncertainty, but for now, the bulk of the moisture and unstable conditions should remain north of the state, but there could be a chance that thunderstorms could enter the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

In surf, waves on north and west shores should decline gradually below high surf advisory levels by Monday morning, with the advisory already canceled for the west shores of Hawaii Island. The next large northwest swell is possible late Thursday night into Friday. Surf on south and east shores will remain small through the week.

