Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry but hazy for the first part of the week

Light ESE wind flow could bring more volcanic haze over the islands, with more showers possible to end the week.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Much of the island chain will see hazy conditions with light winds and an overall east-southeast wind flow bringing more volcanic emissions from Kilauea over the smaller islands for at least the first part of the week. Afternoon sea breezes and leeward clouds will also be possible through Wednesday, but it should remain generally dry.

A first alert for some wetter conditions for the latter part of the week, as a front and upper trough are forecast to approach from the west, bringing southerly winds and an increase in moisture. There’s still a high level of uncertainty, but for now, the bulk of the moisture and unstable conditions should remain north of the state, but there could be a chance that thunderstorms could enter the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, waves on north and west shores should decline gradually below high surf advisory levels by Monday morning, with the advisory already canceled for the west shores of Hawaii Island. The next large northwest swell is possible late Thursday night into Friday. Surf on south and east shores will remain small through the week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Light ESE wind flow could bring more volcanic haze over the islands, with more showers possible...
Hazy conditions may move in for the MLK holiday

Most Read

Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on...
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
File picture of Michael Miske
2 high-profile attorneys for alleged crime boss Mike Miske could be disqualified from murder case
The photo found by Telma Boinville's brother-in-law that led to Dandurand and Brown's arrest.
Daughter of North Shore murder victim gives chilling testimony of kidnapping by alleged killers
File image of Lanikai Beach, Oahu. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
The city’s urgent plea to drivers: Avoid Kailua, Lanikai beaches this MLK weekend
Lindsy Doan continues to search for her son Kyle, who was swept away in California Monday amid...
‘I just want Kyle’: Mother with Hawaii ties heartbroken after son swept away in CA floodwaters

Latest News

Light ESE wind flow could bring more volcanic haze over the islands, with more showers possible...
Hazy conditions may move in for the MLK holiday
Trade winds are expected Sunday, but lighter winds move in for the rest of the week.
First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions with light trades start the week
Many are celebrating the Lunar New Year this weekend - so to honor my Vietnamese ancestors,...
Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Could vog return to the islands?