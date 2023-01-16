Firefighters rescue hiker who got lost near Stairway to Heaven trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail.

Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone.

Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter and extracted the hiker, dropping him off at a landing zone.

He was uninjured.

