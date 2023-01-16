Tributes
Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport

Emergency officials are responding to a plane crash at Molokai airport on Monday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:52 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency officials are responding to a plane crash at Molokai airport on Monday morning.

Kamaka Air, a local air cargo company, confirmed there has been an incident but they did not provide further details.

Airport fire crews, Emergency Medical Services and other first responders are at the scene.

Kamaka Air said it is awaiting word of the pilot’s condition.

HNN has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

