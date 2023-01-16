Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Dad allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say

A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his...
A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.(Gray News, file)
By Amanda Hara and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:14 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 5-year-old was driving a car that crashed on Charlotte Pike in Nashville on Saturday, according to an affidavit.

A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.

Authorities said law enforcement showed up at John Edwin Harris’ nearby home where, they said, he was driving his wife’s car down the driveway.

Harris told officers he allowed his 5-year-old son to drive the car and that the child jerked the steering wheel, which caused the crash, according to an affidavit.

The child told officers he was not hurt, according to a report. Harris was charged with driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on...
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
File image of Lanikai Beach, Oahu. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
The city’s urgent plea to drivers: Avoid Kailua, Lanikai beaches this MLK weekend
Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
HPD police cruiser / file image
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured
File picture of Michael Miske
2 high-profile attorneys for alleged crime boss Mike Miske could be disqualified from murder case

Latest News

Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport
Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 16, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 16, 2023)
Our national investigative team digs into hazing incidents at some of the biggest universities...
Hazed and Excused: Initiation into some college student groups can be dangerous and even deadly
Frustrated by years spent in an Iranian prison, Siamak Namazi said he's going on a weeklong...
American detained in Iran goes on hunger strike