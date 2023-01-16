Tributes
Big Island police arrest 21-year-old man in connection with deaths of his grandparents in Hilo

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the deaths of his grandparents in Hilo.

According to officials, Hilo patrol officers responded to an “unknown-type disturbance” at a residence on Makalika Street just before 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, two people — both 68 years old — were found dead with stab wounds, police said.

Another 28-year-old man was also found with multiple lacerations to his head and was taken to the Hilo Medical Center.

The suspect — identified as 21-year-old Joshua Ho, the grandson of the two elderly victims — was being restrained by family members.

Police arrested Ho at the scene, but he was taken to Hilo Medical Center for lacerations to his hands. Following treatment, he was taken to the Hilo police cellblock, where he remains in custody.

The two elderly victims were identified as Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine, of Hilo.

Police are investigating the case as first-degree murder and were working on a search warrant for the residence.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday morning to determine their exact cause of death.

This story will be updated.

