Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Beachgoers urged to use caution after box jellyfish spotted in Waikiki, Ala Moana

The two people on board a plane that crashed on Molokai this morning are in stable condition, officials say.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has posted warning signs at Waikiki and Ala Moana beaches after box jellyfish were spotted in the area Monday morning.

A box jellyfish advisory is in effect for south facing shores.

Jellyfish are known to cause severe stings to individuals. The public is asked to use caution when entering waters in the area.

Officials also advise beachgoers to visit any lifeguard tower for more updates or assistance.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on...
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
File photo
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
Two pro surfers were rescued over the weekend during Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
File image of Lanikai Beach, Oahu. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
The city’s urgent plea to drivers: Avoid Kailua, Lanikai beaches this MLK weekend
HPD police cruiser / file image
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured

Latest News

When civil rights activists set off on their famous march in Alabama, Dr. Martin Luther King...
On MLK Day, Hawaii remembers the civil rights leader’s special ties to the Aloha State
File photo
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Jan. 16, 2023)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023