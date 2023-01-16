Beachgoers urged to use caution after box jellyfish spotted in Waikiki, Ala Moana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has posted warning signs at Waikiki and Ala Moana beaches after box jellyfish were spotted in the area Monday morning.

A box jellyfish advisory is in effect for south facing shores.

Jellyfish are known to cause severe stings to individuals. The public is asked to use caution when entering waters in the area.

Officials also advise beachgoers to visit any lifeguard tower for more updates or assistance.

