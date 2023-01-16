2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”

One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life.

Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded by a wave while trying to paddle out. A water patrol expert who saw this jumped from his jet ski to save Grace.

The 24-year-old appeared to be unconscious at the time.

He was pulled from the water where lifeguards then performed CPR and got him breathing again.

Grace’s father, longtime Waikiki Beach Boy, Willie Grace shared his experience as he watched his son get rescued.

“Probably bounced off the reef, he had a big scar right above his eye and right below,” Grace said. “He was kind of purple when they brought him in.”

Grace’s father says his son is recovering at the Queen’s Medical Center.

Just minutes before Kala Grace got hurt, another pro surfer was seriously injured.

Makuakai Rothman blew out his knee while trying to come back up to the surface.

“As the wave, the whitewash was coming back up, my leg was coming up as my body was going down. My foot was almost touching the side of my leg,” Rothman explained as he was waiting to get an MRI.

Rothman thanked everyone for all the love and support. He also asked for prayers to be sent towards Grace for a speedy recovery.

