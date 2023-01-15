Tributes
Woman dies after UTV loses control, rolls over in Keaau

HNN File
HNN File(ok)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:46 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KEAAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 42-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Keaau Friday night, Hawaii Island police said.

Police have identified the victim as Jessica Santos of Pahoa.

Authorities responded to the scene around 10 p.m. on Aulii Street, near the 41st Avenue intersection.

Officials said three adult females and two minors were in a Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) that was traveling south on 41st Avenue when it took a wide left turn onto Aulii Street, lost control and rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle was unresponsive at the scene.

Police said Santos was transported to Hilo Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

One of the minors reportedly sustained minimal injuries that did not require further medical attention at the scene. The remaining three occupants were not injured.

Police believe speed and inattention are contributing factors to the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers islandwide at (808) 961-8300.

This is the second fatal traffic collision of 2023 compared to two fatal traffic collisions during this same time period last year.

An investigation is ongoing.

This may be updated.

