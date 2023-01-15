Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police: Thieves steal Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s $100K truck

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:20 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a truck belonging to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was stolen from an area dealership.

WOIO reports that Watson’s truck, a Dodge Ram TRX, was one of five cars stolen from a Mercedes-Benz dealership in North Olmsted on Saturday.

According to North Olmsted Police Department Sgt. Matt Beck, thieves broke into the dealership and took keys to the vehicles before driving off.

Police said that Watson’s truck is valued at more than $100,000. It was at the dealership for maintenance.

Authorities said the truck was located later in the day abandoned in a ditch near Interstate 480.

According to Sgt. Beck, officers were able to also locate two of the other stolen vehicles.

Police said no immediate arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File picture of Michael Miske
2 high-profile attorneys for alleged crime boss Mike Miske could be disqualified from murder case
Authorities are searching for a man wanted for a sexual assault that happened in waters off...
Authorities seek suspect accused of sexually assaulting visitor in waters off Waikiki
The photo found by Telma Boinville's brother-in-law that led to Dandurand and Brown's arrest.
Daughter of North Shore murder victim gives chilling testimony of kidnapping by alleged killers
Lindsy Doan continues to search for her son Kyle, who was swept away in California Monday amid...
‘I just want Kyle’: Mother with Hawaii ties heartbroken after son swept away in CA floodwaters
The pilots of a Hawaiian Air plane that hit severe turbulence last month told investigators...
NTSB: Pilot of Hawaiian Air flight that hit severe turbulence said plume-like cloud shot up in front of plane

Latest News

File photo of a Honolulu police car.
27-year-old woman critically injured in crash near Waialua
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
Calhoun was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the sheriff said.
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified
Authorities say a worker in Georgia was killed during storm cleanup this week.
Family remembers worker killed while clearing storm debris: ‘He worked hard’