Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Pedestrian struck by car in Keaau becomes Hawaii Island’s 3rd traffic fatality of the year

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious person walking up to people’s front doors and screaming.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:43 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEAAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car early Saturday morning in Keaau.

This is the third traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year, compared to two during the same time last year.

Puna officers responded to the incident just after 5 a.m. on Highway 130, in the vicinity of the 3-mile marker.

Police said the driver of the vehicle reported “something had struck her vehicle windshield and shattered it.”

Upon arrival, authorities said an unresponsive male was found in the Hilo-bound lane with severe head and body trauma. It was approximately 300 feet north of where the involved vehicle was parked.

According to investigators, a blue Acura sedan was traveling Pahoa-bound when it struck a pedestrian walking in the middle of the highway. They added the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and there were no roadway lights in the area.

Officials said the male pedestrian, who appears to be in his 50s, was later transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim is unknown at this time, pending identification and notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Acura, a 46-year-old female from Keaau, sustained minor injuries from the shattered windshield.

Other occupants in the vehicle — a minor and two adult children — were not injured.

Alcohol, drugs, speed, or inattention do not appear to be factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers islandwide at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File picture of Michael Miske
2 high-profile attorneys for alleged crime boss Mike Miske could be disqualified from murder case
Authorities are searching for a man wanted for a sexual assault that happened in waters off...
Authorities seek suspect accused of sexually assaulting visitor in waters off Waikiki
The photo found by Telma Boinville's brother-in-law that led to Dandurand and Brown's arrest.
Daughter of North Shore murder victim gives chilling testimony of kidnapping by alleged killers
Lindsy Doan continues to search for her son Kyle, who was swept away in California Monday amid...
‘I just want Kyle’: Mother with Hawaii ties heartbroken after son swept away in CA floodwaters
The pilots of a Hawaiian Air plane that hit severe turbulence last month told investigators...
NTSB: Pilot of Hawaiian Air flight that hit severe turbulence said plume-like cloud shot up in front of plane

Latest News

File photo of a Honolulu police car.
27-year-old woman critically injured in crash near Wahiawa
Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on...
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
BJ Penn
Is MMA star BJ Penn running for something? It sure looks like it
The photo found by Telma Boinville's brother-in-law that led to Dandurand and Brown's arrest.
Daughter of North Shore murder victim gives chilling testimony of kidnapping by alleged killers