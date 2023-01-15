Pedestrian struck by car in Keaau becomes Hawaii Island’s 3rd traffic fatality of the year

KEAAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car early Saturday morning in Keaau.

This is the third traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year, compared to two during the same time last year.

Puna officers responded to the incident just after 5 a.m. on Highway 130, in the vicinity of the 3-mile marker.

Police said the driver of the vehicle reported “something had struck her vehicle windshield and shattered it.”

Upon arrival, authorities said an unresponsive male was found in the Hilo-bound lane with severe head and body trauma. It was approximately 300 feet north of where the involved vehicle was parked.

According to investigators, a blue Acura sedan was traveling Pahoa-bound when it struck a pedestrian walking in the middle of the highway. They added the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and there were no roadway lights in the area.

Officials said the male pedestrian, who appears to be in his 50s, was later transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim is unknown at this time, pending identification and notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Acura, a 46-year-old female from Keaau, sustained minor injuries from the shattered windshield.

Other occupants in the vehicle — a minor and two adult children — were not injured.

Alcohol, drugs, speed, or inattention do not appear to be factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers islandwide at (808) 961-8300.

