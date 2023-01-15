Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:44 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center.
Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m.
A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Paramedics also evaluated two other patients, both of whom declined transport to a hospital.
