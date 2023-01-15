Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured

HPD police cruiser / file image
HPD police cruiser / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:44 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center.

Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m.

A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Paramedics also evaluated two other patients, both of whom declined transport to a hospital.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on...
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
File picture of Michael Miske
2 high-profile attorneys for alleged crime boss Mike Miske could be disqualified from murder case
The photo found by Telma Boinville's brother-in-law that led to Dandurand and Brown's arrest.
Daughter of North Shore murder victim gives chilling testimony of kidnapping by alleged killers
File image of Lanikai Beach, Oahu. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
The city’s urgent plea to drivers: Avoid Kailua, Lanikai beaches this MLK weekend
Lindsy Doan continues to search for her son Kyle, who was swept away in California Monday amid...
‘I just want Kyle’: Mother with Hawaii ties heartbroken after son swept away in CA floodwaters

Latest News

Drum beats, lion dances and cheers roar throughout Chinatown as hundreds ring in Lunar New Year
Drum beats, lion dances and cheers roar throughout Chinatown as hundreds ring in Lunar New Year
Fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships gets going at Hawaii Convention Center
Loved ones gathered to celebrate the life of Sione Veikoso
File photo of a Honolulu police car.
26-year-old woman critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Wahiawa area