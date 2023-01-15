Tributes
Loved ones gathered to celebrate the life of Sione Veikoso

Family and friends gathered Saturday morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Kailua to remember the Kailua High graduate killed.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:14 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends gathered Saturday morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Kailua to remember the Kailua High graduate killed in a construction accident last month.

Sione Veikoso was 22-years-old and a member of the BYU Football team who was home on break in December.

A retaining wall collapsed at a job site in Kailua, killing Veikoso and injuring others.

Loved ones came together over the last two days to celebrate the life of the former offensive lineman.

His family members called him a “Gentle Giant”.

“We kind of had a hard start in life and that’s how we grew such a strong bond.” Veikoso’s younger brother Sione Kava told Hawaii News Now. “We were able to overcome all of this, so it was hard seeing my older brother, basically a father figure since we never had one for our first few years.”

Sione’s family left speechless after seeing how many lives he touched.

“This kid has done wonderfully out in the world and is loved by many and he has grown to be a great and wonderful man and all his accomplishments.” Sione’s aunt Emaleti Mokofisi said. “Just a spiritual giant to me and has brought so many people together.”

The investigation into the accident that killed him continues.

