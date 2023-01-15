First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions with light trades start the week
Light to moderate trades are expected around the islands, with showers limited mainly to windward areas at night and some leeward and interior areas during the afternoon through Tuesday.
A slight increase in showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday as an area of moisture moves over the islands. More rainfall is possible next weekend as a front approaches from the northwest.
The smaller islands will get a break from the vog Sunday, but the volcanic emissions may overspread the state again Monday with light southeast winds.
In surf, a high surf advisory remains posted for most north and west shores through 6 a.m. Monday. The swell will gradually lower with moderate surf Tuesday through Thursday. A first alert is up for a new, large northwest swell possible Thursday night into Friday.
On other shores, a small, long-period SSW swell will boost surf a bit for south shores, while east shore waves will remain small through the week due to a lack of trade winds.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.