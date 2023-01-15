Tributes
Fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships gets going at Hawaii Convention Center

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds for youth volleyball teams from around the globe kicked off a weekend of competition at the Hawaii Convention Center in the fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships.

More than 2,000 athletes are set to hit the teraflex inside the Convention Center during the three day tourney, bringing some of the best youth volleyball teams in the country and the world to Honolulu.

“226 teams and we have 60 teams from offshore stretching from New Zealand all the way to New Mexico and all over the West Coast and all of the other islands.” Co-tournament director Ed Chun told Hawaii News Now. “We also have a waiting list of 45 teams.”

It’s a dream come true for Tournament organizers who say their only goal was to put eyes on the rich talent the islands have to offer.

“So it’s now the largest indoor sporting event in Hawaii and just filling it up is, you know, it’s a great accomplishment.” Co-tournament director Sivan Leoni said. “Not for us, but for the sport of volleyball here in Hawaii and those are all youth teams”

For the players, they’re looking forward to squaring off with the best of the best on the court.

“It’s a different level of competition, but that’s what Hawaii girls are all about.” Youth player Jadelyn Ochimas said. “They love competition, they love hustling.”

The buzz even caught the attention of some National Champions as UH men’s volleyball players Cole Hogland and Kurt Nusterer made an appearance less than 24-hours after their four-set victory over Ball State.

Nusterer a coach for one of the club teams and Hogland showing his support for the local youth volleyball scene.

“Yeah, it’s great to see, especially with Hawaii tournaments being put on, gives everyone the opportunity to come out and play and get better at the sport and then just giving them more exposure throughout.” Cole Hogland said. “When I was playing it was just mainly California tournaments, only ones in California tournaments, but to see this happening, it’s great for the sport here in Hawaii.”

The tournament is set to run through Monday.

