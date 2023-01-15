27-year-old woman critically injured in crash near Waialua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old woman has been critically injured in a crash near Waialua on Saturday, Emergency Medical Services said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around noon along Kaukonahua Road.

EMS said it administered critical life-saving treatment on a patient who was apparently involved in a motor vehicle accident.

They added she sustained injuries to her head, upper torso and lower extremities.

Honolulu police have shut down Kaukonohua Road in both directions at Wilikina and Kamananui as they continue to investigate.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

This story will be updated.

