White House: More classified documents found at Biden’s home than previously revealed

FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where first lady Jill Biden had surgery to remove skin cancer.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:57 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden’s private library. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.

The latest disclosure is in addition to the discovery of documents found in December in Biden’s garage and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, from his time as vice president.

Sauber said in a statement Saturday that Biden’s personal lawyers, who did not have security clearances, stopped their search after finding the first page on Wednesday evening. Sauber found the remaining material Thursday, as he was facilitating their retrieval by the Department of Justice. He said the department officials with him “immediately took possession of them.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

