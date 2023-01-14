Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Unmet key safety requirement delays opening of new $120M high school for South Maui

The state education department says it's still working through the necessary steps to safely open Kulanihako'i High School in Kihei.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:35 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new $120 million high school for South Maui will not open next week after all.

The state Department of Education said it’s still working through the necessary steps to safely open Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei.

The state Land Use Commission required the DOE to install a pedestrian crossing — either over or under — busy Piilani Highway 10 years ago.

While the DOE works to secure funding, the state Department of Transportation built a new two-lane roundabout in the area instead.

With the help of crossing guards and shuttles, DOE hoped it would be safe enough to open the campus for now.

The DOE needed a temporary certificate of occupancy to legally open the school. However, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. denied the DOE’s request for a temporary certificate of occupancy until all safety requirements are met.

“I’m certain no agency, department, community leader and parent has ever wavered from the need for student safety first and foremost,” said Bissen. “The County will not be issuing a temporary certificate of occupancy at this time and will be working very closely with the Department of Education to systematically get through the required steps.”

It is another disappointing delay for the community.

“I’m kind of bummed out because I was really looking forward to going to the new campus, but it is what it is,” said Savannah Nolen-Fogarty, freshman at Kulanihakoi High School.

Kulanihakoi High opened to its first students in August 2022 at a temporary site near Lokelani Intermediate School while construction was being completed.

There are currently 34 students in Kulanihakoi High School’s freshman class. They will continue their studies at their temporary location for now.

“In retrospect, in hindsight, we should have just built the overpass, right? But that’s easy for us to say now,” said DOE Deputy Superintendent of Operations Curt Otaguro.

“But we’re at this point now where the school literally almost ready to open,” Otaguro said. “Just be a little more patient.”

The DOE said it is committed to working through all of the necessary requirements to open the school in a safe and timely manner.

“We share in their disappointment for sure,” Otaguro said. “And we want them to be there, and I think we have a lot of passion to do that. But we want to make sure that we satisfy all the safety concerns.”

DOE said the school plans to add an additional freshman class annually until grades 9 through 12 are fully implemented in the 2025-2026 school year.

At full capacity, the campus is designed for an enrollment of 1,600 students.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Officers who investigated the brutal North Shore murder of Telma Boinville told jurors Thursday...
Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from hands
Krstoth remains behind bars on $100,000 bail.
Records: Man charged with attacking elderly woman in her home had murder conviction overturned
Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as...
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
Authorities are searching for a man wanted for a sexual assault that happened in waters off...
Authorities seek suspect accused of sexually assaulting visitor in waters off Waikiki

Latest News

The photo found by Telma Boinville's brother-in-law that led to Dandurand and Brown's arrest.
Daughter of North Shore murder victim gives chilling testimony of her kidnapping by suspects
As expected, the galleries at Waialae Country Club are packed with spectators for this year's...
Experts: Sony Open’s crowds of big-spending visitors showcase benefits of sports tourism
File picture of Michael Miske
2 high-profile attorneys for alleged crime boss Mike Miske could be disqualified from murder case
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Could vog return to the islands?