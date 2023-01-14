Tributes
Warriors volleyball unveils new Championship banner, gets series sweep over Ball State

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team moved to 2-0 on the young 2023 season after a four-set victory over Ball State on Friday night.

One night after getting another four-set win over the Cardinals, Hawaii unveiled their brand new Championship banner to honor the 2022 National Championship team.

Unfazed by the rowdy banner night crowd, Ball State came out swinging to take the first set from the defending Champs.

Hawaii would grind out a win in set two, the ‘Bows went on an 11-4 run to take set three and it was all Warriors from there to win the match — securing the series sweep.

UH’s Dimitrious Mouchlias had 13 kills and a career-high six service aces while Spyros Chakas had a match-high 22 kills.

The Rainbow Warriors are set for a series against Saint Francis which begins on Wednesday.

