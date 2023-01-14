Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

GRAPHIC WARNING: Russian President Vladimir Putin is making changes. (Source: CNN/Belarusian Defense Ministry/VGTRK/Ria Novosti/Telegram)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of explosions was heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning before the air raid sirens were turned on.

Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway.

Kyiv’s city military administration said a telegram post that an unidentified object of infrastructure was hit in the city and emergency services were operating at the site of the strike.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district, left bank of Kyiv.”

In a separate Telegram post, Klitschko said fragments of a missile fell on a non-residential area in Holosiivskyi district, on the right bank, and added that no casualties were reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether several facilities in Kyiv were targeted or just the one that was reported hit. The Ukrainian capital hasn’t been attacked with missiles since New Year’s night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Officers who investigated the brutal North Shore murder of Telma Boinville told jurors Thursday...
Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from hands
Krstoth remains behind bars on $100,000 bail.
Records: Man charged with attacking elderly woman in her home had murder conviction overturned
Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as...
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
Authorities are searching for a man wanted for a sexual assault that happened in waters off...
Authorities seek suspect accused of sexually assaulting visitor in waters off Waikiki

Latest News

Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
Black Lives Matter co-founder's cousin dies after traffic stop
Many are celebrating the Lunar New Year this weekend - so to honor my Vietnamese ancestors,...
Hawaii News Now - JR - HNN
Maui teen who’s the youngest person to surf Jaws in 2021 drops in on ‘gnarly’ wave at Peahi
Maui teen who’s the youngest person to surf Jaws in 2021 drops in on ‘gnarly’ wave at Peahi
Chinese New Year festivities return to Chinatown, boosting culture and commerce
Chinese New Year festivities return to Chinatown, boosting culture and commerce
VA workshop
Calling all Hawaii war veterans: You could be eligible for free medical care