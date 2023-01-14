Tributes
Report: Livings expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month

The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting to catch up. (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:50 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - The typical American spent an extra $371 last month due to inflation compared to a year ago, according to a report from Moody’s Analytics.

The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting to catch up.

At the inflation peak last June, Moody’s Analytics says the typical family spent an additional $502 per month compared with the year before.

Those extra expenses apply to everything from rent to groceries to utilities.

Families are spending around $82 more per month on shelter and $72 more on food.

Moody’s says the bright spot is gasoline, where people saved $1.55 per month compared with the year before.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

