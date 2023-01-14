Maui teen who’s the youngest person to surf Jaws in 2021 drops in on ‘gnarly’ wave at Peahi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teen who became the youngest person ever to surf Jaws in 2021 just surfed another monster wave.

14-year-old Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on Wednesday!

Big wave world champion surfer Billy Kemper towed in Roberson on the giant wave.

“I was getting like so much airs!” exclaimed Roberson.

The conditions were super dangerous with stiff on shore winds.

“It was like a 40 foot back or maybe bigger,” said Steve’s dad Kaleo Roberson.

“I just saw this barrel coming and I knew I was like okay, here we go. I was like, this is gonna’ be the best wave of my life,” said Steve.

As Steve went down, he suddenly realized the the wave wasn’t going to barrel and tried to straighten out but he couldn’t outrun the lip, and it fell right on his head.

“It felt like I just got hit by a car or something right in my side and it put me into the water so fast and shot me up into the air and then I landed and got sucked over the falls,” said Steve.

Related Coverage: Meet the 13-year-old who conquered Jaws during a record swell

Steve inflated his vest to stay above the water and deflated it to dive below incoming giant waves.

After some tense moments, his head finally bobbed above the white wash and jet skiers pulled him to safety.

“The feeling like when I popped up is like a feeling like I’ve never had before,” said Steve. I just felt so alive and it was gnarly.”

Steve has been surfing since he was 2-years-old. He gained worldwide fame at 12-years-old as the youngest person to surf Jaws during a record winter swell.

Now, he’s showing everyone he isn’t exactly a grom anymore and can surf man-sized waves.

“The biggest waves that come in out there. I just want to be on them pulling in deep coming out. Not falling,” said Steve.

“The fabled 100-footer is what we’re after,” said Kaleo.

Look out for a documentary on Steve and his twin brothers Justin and Eric on their amazing ability to take on the giant waves at Peahi.

It’s expected to come out sometime next year.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.