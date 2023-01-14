Tributes
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida, according to U.S. Marshals.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVIE, Fla. (CNN) - A barber who appeared in several episodes of the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiance” has been arrested in Florida.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 44-year-old Michael Anthony Baltimore was added to its most wanted list after being accused of killing a man in May 2021 at a barbershop in Pennsylvania.

On Friday, federal law enforcement said Baltimore was arrested in Davie after he took off from a bar after a disturbance involving a weapon.

Authorities said they used a fingerprint scanner to confirm Baltimore’s identity after he gave them a fake name and three fake identification cards were found inside his vehicle.

According to law enforcement, Baltimore is currently being held at a Florida jail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

