‘I just want Kyle’: Mother with Hawaii ties heartbroken after son swept away in CA floodwaters

The 5-year-old was traveling to school with his mother when rising California floodwaters swept him away.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for a 5-year-old boy ripped away from his mother by floodwaters in California stretched into its fifth day Friday.

Hawaii News Now now has learned that boy’s family has ties to the islands.

Lindsy Doan is Kyle Doan’s mother. She was born and raised on Oahu, and lived much of her childhood in Hawaii before her family moved to California in the late 90s, right before she started high school.

She shared that Kyle was their “Rainbow baby” after having two previous miscarriages.

Doan was driving Kyle to school in San Miguel Monday morning when a torrent of water swept their car off San Marcus Road.

“When I hit the dip, I realized the water was too high and my car started to drift to the left side,” she said.

Water filled their car and Lindsy tried to get out safely with her son.

She says he knew something was wrong but managed to stay calm and follow her directions.

“He was in the backseat in his booster seat, and he said, ‘Mommy it’s OK. Everything will be OK. Just be calm.’ So he was trying to calm me down just because of the fact he knew there was an emergency,” Doan said.

The currents were too strong and Kyle was swept away.

Bystanders heard Lindsy’s screams for help and tried to jump in. They were able to save Lindsy, but Kyle was out of reach.

“And when they pulled me up, I was telling them, ‘you know, my baby, I don’t know where he is. I have no idea where he went,’” she said.

“I keep telling everyone, if I could change places with him, I would. I totally would because I dont want to think that my child suffered going down the river and that I could’ve done something else to change the circumstances,” she added.

Over the last week, upwards of 200 rescuers and volunteers combed the area for any sign of the child. They worked quickly ahead of another anticipated round of severe weather.

“I feel like I have no more tears at this point, just because of the fact that it’s been a really long week,” Doan said.

“Everything keeps going on over my head, over and over again again like a nightmare, trying to figure out what I could’ve done differently that would’ve prevented it to go here.”

The couple says they’re beyond grateful for all the support and help they’ve received. Unfortunately, there has been no sign of him since the search began.

“We’ve been very overwhelmed and humbled by a lot of support, and the people that have been wanting to go out and search the river, county sheriffs, their team has been wonderful,” Kyle’s father Brian Doan said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to aid the rescue efforts. They say volunteers have bee providing them meals and taking care of daily tasks so they can focus on finding Kyle.

“A lot of people have been asking, ‘What do you want, what do you need?’ And I just need Kyle. That’s all I need is I need Kyle. I don’t want anything else, I just want Kyle,” Lindsy said.

