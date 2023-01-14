Give the grass a (summer) break! Survey launched for baseball field maintenance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ever wonder what happens when the weather is so nice, baseball fields are used all year long?

In the case of the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, the fields get worn down quickly.

Oahu park users are invited to take part in a community survey to gauge public sentiment regarding a robust baseball/softball field maintenance program designed to improve the condition of the 12 diamond-shaped fields at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

Currently, the high use of these dozen ball diamonds (which includes three clusters of four ball fields for: adult baseball, softball, and youth baseball) has outpaced the existing maintenance program, as they are used year-round and are not given time to rest or rehabilitate.

In most other municipalities, offseason weather enables park staff to rest their fields from the regular wear-and-tear of recreational use on an annual basis.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is proposing an annual maintenance program to raise the quality of these outdoor amenities.

The proposed plan calls for a three-month, summertime closure of two ball fields from June through August.

Summer is an ideal season for grass growth and is a less-popular period for field usage.

This proposal is initially intended to last six years, beginning in June 2023.

The success of the program will determine whether the proposed annual maintenance program will continue or be curtailed.

The exact ball diamonds closure schedule will be determined to minimize impact to field users, including only one field per cluster closed at a given time.

