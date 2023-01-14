Tributes
The city’s urgent plea to drivers: Avoid Kailua, Lanikai beaches this MLK weekend

File image of Lanikai Beach, Oahu. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City officials have an urgent message for residents and visitors during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday: Please avoid going to Kailua and Lanikai beaches and limit non-essential travel in the area.

Both are popular beaches on Oahu — especially during holiday weekends — but an ongoing traffic improvement project near the Kalapawai roundabout is already causing traffic delays, the city’s Department of Transportation Services said.

Officials fear that traffic will be exacerbated with the anticipated influx of beachgoers over the weekend — making commuting especially difficult for those who live in the area.

“For this weekend, we are humbly asking that our visitors consider any other of the fine beach parks on our Windward shoreline as an alternative to Kailua Beach Park and Lanikai beaches,” DTS Deputy Director Jon Nouchi said, in a statement.

Special duty police officers will be deployed to assist in congestion management, the city said.

Parking will be restricted in Lanikai between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Jan. 17.

The two parking lots for Kailua Beach Park will also be limited.

The public is encouraged to consider other modes of transportation to and from the Lanikai area, including TheBus Route 671.

