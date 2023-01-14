Chris Kirk leads the clubhouse after round two of the 2023 Sony Open

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The second round of thee 2023 Sony Open wrapped up at the Waialae Country Club on Friday.

It was cut-down day at Waialae with players trying to stay above the cut line to move into the weekend rounds.

Chris Kirk finished the day as the leader in the clubhouse with a commanding 11-under par lead.

Kirk’s score well above the cut line that stands at 2-under par.

For the local boys, all of them have finished their time at Waialae this week with UH golfer Blaze Akana finishing with a 3-over par, Kapalua head pro Michael Castillo with a 13-over par and new tour member and Moanalua grad Brent Grant finishing with a 4-over par.

“Starting the year, here is something that I look forward to, it’s something I’ve done four times and again really thankful to do so, but at the end of the day, this is just another event.” Grant told reporters following his round. “Getting caught up in the nostalgia of being home is something that, you know, I got kind of done with when I got here early and once I stepped on property here at Waialae, it was all business and unfortunately business doesn’t always go the way you want to, but that’s golf.”

The last local player is Punahou’s Parker McLachlin, he finished the day at 2-over par, also missing the cut.

After two days of play the field is now narrowed down to the best of the best for the weekend rounds.

