Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Chris Kirk leads the clubhouse after round two of the 2023 Sony Open

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The second round of thee 2023 Sony Open wrapped up at the Waialae Country Club on Friday.

It was cut-down day at Waialae with players trying to stay above the cut line to move into the weekend rounds.

Chris Kirk finished the day as the leader in the clubhouse with a commanding 11-under par lead.

Kirk’s score well above the cut line that stands at 2-under par.

For the local boys, all of them have finished their time at Waialae this week with UH golfer Blaze Akana finishing with a 3-over par, Kapalua head pro Michael Castillo with a 13-over par and new tour member and Moanalua grad Brent Grant finishing with a 4-over par.

“Starting the year, here is something that I look forward to, it’s something I’ve done four times and again really thankful to do so, but at the end of the day, this is just another event.” Grant told reporters following his round. “Getting caught up in the nostalgia of being home is something that, you know, I got kind of done with when I got here early and once I stepped on property here at Waialae, it was all business and unfortunately business doesn’t always go the way you want to, but that’s golf.”

The last local player is Punahou’s Parker McLachlin, he finished the day at 2-over par, also missing the cut.

After two days of play the field is now narrowed down to the best of the best for the weekend rounds.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Officers who investigated the brutal North Shore murder of Telma Boinville told jurors Thursday...
Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from hands
Krstoth remains behind bars on $100,000 bail.
Records: Man charged with attacking elderly woman in her home had murder conviction overturned
Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as...
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
Authorities are searching for a man wanted for a sexual assault that happened in waters off...
Authorities seek suspect accused of sexually assaulting visitor in waters off Waikiki

Latest News

As expected, the galleries at Waialae Country Club are packed with spectators for this year's...
Experts: Sony Open’s crowds of big-spending visitors showcase benefits of sports tourism
Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth share co-lead after round one of 2023 Sony Open
Team USA's Jordan Spieth reacts after making a putt on the 16th hole during a foursomes match...
Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth share co-lead after round one of 2023 Sony Open
The annual award is given to the most outstanding professional football player of Polynesian...
Tagovailoa, Hufanga selected for co-Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year awards