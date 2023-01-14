Tributes
Calling all Hawaii war veterans: You could be eligible for free medical care

VA workshop
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:13 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a benefits workshop this Saturday as part of their PACT Act to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to toxins.

The workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oahu Veterans Centers center.

They’re offering registration help, vaccinations and healthcare screenings.

The “PACT Act” requires the VA to provide assistance to veterans suffering from toxic exposure related conditions.

The VA estimates there are around 100,000 veterans in the pacific region not registered with the agency.

The new benefits also include possible compensation for exposure to one of more than 20 toxins.

For more information on the PACT act, click here.

