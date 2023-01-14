After months of negotiations, Straub nurses accept new, 3-year contract

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After working for months without a contract, Straub Medical Center nurses have accepted a new, three-year deal.

The Hawaii Nurses Association, the union that represents nurses, said Friday that a majority of the nurses voted in favor of ratifying the new contract. That was about 91% of more than 400 nurses.

The new contract includes 9% across-the-board wages over three years and a $2,000 retention bonus in year one and two — among a list of other agreements.

Straub nurses had been working without a contract since Nov. 1.

Since then, they held two pickets and a march from the state Capitol to the headquarters of Hawaii Pacific Health to voice concerns about patient safety.

They also raised frustrations over the hospital’s “inadequate” attempts to recruit and retain experienced registered nurses, compensation and lack of meal breaks.

“Our efforts paid off. We were heard. The hospital’s management made some improvements in their last best and final offer, but their proposed agreement still fell short of addressing our concerns,” said Daniel Ross, HNA president, in a statement.

“Rather than escalate this battle to the point where it disrupts patient care with a work stoppage, the nurses have decided to take the high road for now, but are not giving up.”

Ross said the correlation between staffing and patient safety is still a major issue, but they will continue to fight for what’s right for patients and staff.

