Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the first full-scale celebration since 2020, Chinatown is ringing in the 2023 Lunar New Year with a big party.

It’s a “welcome back” to a neighborhood that was hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

”We are really excited to showcase what makes this community such a special place. A lot of our businesses really struggled over the past two years and we want people to know that Chinatown is back,” said Chinese Chamber Of Commerce President Johnathan Cook.

The festivities kick off Friday at 5 p.m. with the opening ceremonies at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza.

