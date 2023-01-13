Tributes
Green to announce Air Force return of over 360 acres of land on Molokai to DHHL

Your top local headlines for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:12 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is expected to announce that the Air Force will hand over more than 363 acres of land on Molokai to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

The announcement is slated for 1 p.m. Friday. It will be livestreamed on HNN’s digital platforms.

This return of land from the military comes as DHHL faces increasing pressure to start using the historic $600 million funding from the state legislature to provide more homes for Native Hawaiians.

There are about 28,000 people on DHHL’s waitlist.

In December, DHHL finalized a spending plan that could generate more than 3,100 lots. But just this week, the department’s new leader, Ikaika Anderson, revealed that some changes may need to be made without going into specifics.

DHHL has until June of 2025 to spend the $600 million.

This story will be updated.

