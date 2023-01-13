Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands.

The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees.

The task force says there are three ways the public can help in the fight.

The first is to report if any signs of the beetle, including tree damage or sightings.

The hotline to report potential beetle activity is 643-PEST (7378).

Residents are also being urged to learn more about the people, including on this site.

And finally, homeowners are being asked to manage green waste by composting or turning it.

The state Department of Agriculture says the beetle was first spotted in Hawaii in 2013 ― at the Mamala Bay Golf Course.

A task force formed to eradicate the beetle only got a fraction of the funding it asked for over the years.

It estimates there are now more than 100,000 beetles on Oahu.

