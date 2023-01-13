Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Rainbow Warriors volleyball kicks off 2023 campaign against Ball State

(none)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The back-to-back national champs begin its quest for a three-peat starting Thursday night.

The UH men’s volleyball team host Ball State in a two game series.

Based on the AVCA preseason poll, Hawaii comes in as the No. 1 team in the country.

The ‘Bows return all seven starters from last season’s winning squad.

First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers in Hawaii express frustration after FAA system failure delays flights to continental...
Travelers stranded in Hawaii frustrated after FAA system failure cancels, delays flights
Officials said the majority of the wreckage and remains of those killed were recovered Tuesday.
Salvage ship carrying air ambulance wreckage arrives in Honolulu Harbor
The state Department of Education said no students or staff were involved.
2 adults arrested for assaulting students in stands at high school basketball game
Humpback whale encounter off Kona
Tour boat experiences epic ‘spiritual’ encounter with humpback whale off Kona
File photo of a Honolulu police car.
Intruder captured after allegedly attacking 77-year-old in her home

Latest News

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua...
Tagovailoa, Hufanga selected for co-Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year awards
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii tees off this week at the Waialae Country Club
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii tees off this week at the Waialae Country Club
The 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii will be played under strict PGA protocols. Pros playing the...
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii tees off this week at the Waialae Country Club
The Sony Open in Hawaii tees off this week with no COVID restrictions for the first time in two...
The Sony Open is back in Waialae. And so are its huge pre-pandemic crowds