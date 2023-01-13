Rainbow Warriors volleyball kicks off 2023 campaign against Ball State
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The back-to-back national champs begin its quest for a three-peat starting Thursday night.
The UH men’s volleyball team host Ball State in a two game series.
Based on the AVCA preseason poll, Hawaii comes in as the No. 1 team in the country.
The ‘Bows return all seven starters from last season’s winning squad.
First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
