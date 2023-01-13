Rainbow Warriors volleyball kicks off 2023 campaign against Ball State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The back-to-back national champs begin its quest for a three-peat starting Thursday night.

The UH men’s volleyball team host Ball State in a two game series.

Based on the AVCA preseason poll, Hawaii comes in as the No. 1 team in the country.

After an opening week that saw ranked teams battle it out and a few upsets, the new @nvausa / AVCA Div. I-II Men’s Volleyball Coaches Poll is out. @HawaiiMensVB retains the top spot as it preps to host No. 6 @BallStateMVB this week.

New poll: https://t.co/5oT8JHAu2P#NCAAMVB pic.twitter.com/K99DM9tJcG — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) January 9, 2023

The ‘Bows return all seven starters from last season’s winning squad.

First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

