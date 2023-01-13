Tributes
PODCAST: 3-time Hoku Award-winning group heads into new year with big plans

Walea
Walea(@walea/Instagram)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:50 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian music group Walea wrapped up 2022 with a big achievement: winning three Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

“It just felt just very honorific to just be able to sit among such talented musicians and music people and people, you know, who just really support and love local music,” said Ku Koanui-Souza, of Walea. “It was just awesome.”

LISTEN:

The group — comprised of Koanui-Souza, David “Kekoa” Woodward and Kings Kalohelani — won Hoku Awards for “most promising artist of the year,” “hoku mele of the year” and “liner notes of the year.”

In the months after their Hoku Award wins, Walea got even busier with numerous gigs, including in Las Vegas.

“We had to get used to people introducing us as three-time award-winning,” Woodward said. “Oh, really? Who they talking about? Oh, yeah. Oh, that’s us.”

Most recently, the group released a new holiday song called “Seasons of Aloha.”

“It was nice to be able to create a song that really speaks about the aloha we feel here in the islands especially,” Koanui-Souza said. “You know, we celebrate Christmas, I think not much different than others. It’s just that we have this style of doing it that is very Hawaiian and very just filled with that spirit of aloha.”

Heading into 2023, Walea has some exciting plans, including trips to Japan and even more music.

In the latest episode of Island Beat, Billy V sits down with the three members of Walea for an in-depth chat about their Hoku Award experience and what’s next for the group.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

