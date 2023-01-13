Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

NTSB: Pilot of Hawaiian Air flight that hit severe turbulence said plume-like cloud shot up in front of plane

The pilots of a Hawaiian Air plane that hit severe turbulence last month told investigators...
The pilots of a Hawaiian Air plane that hit severe turbulence last month told investigators they had seconds to react after a cloud shot up vertically in front of them “like a smoke plume.”(@MeanHawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pilot of a Hawaiian Air plane that hit severe turbulence last month told investigators the flight crew had seconds to react after a cloud shot up vertically in front of the aircraft “like a smoke plume.”

Twenty-five people were injured in the incident, which happened about 40 minutes before landing and sent some flying into the plane’s ceiling. Of those who needed treatment, six were seriously injured.

According to a preliminary NTSB report, Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 from Phoenix to Honolulu was at about 38,000 feet when the turbulence happened. Just seconds prior, flight conditions were smooth with clear skies.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The captain told the NTSB that immediately before the turbulence happened, the on-board weather radar was displaying no problems ahead. Additionally, no other pilots had reported severe turbulence along the route.

When the cloud shot up in front of the plane, the captain said, they didn’t have time to deviate.

So he called the lead flight attendant to inform her there may be turbulence ahead.

And just 1 to 3 seconds later, the captain said, the airplane encountered the severe turbulence.

“Shortly after the turbulence-related upset, the lead flight attendant informed the flight crew that there were multiple injuries in the cabin,” the NTSB said, in its report.

The NTSB said the Airbus A330-200 sustained minor damage in the incident.

Of those seriously injured, two were members of the crew. Altogether, there were 266 people on the flight.

What wasn’t made clear in the preliminary report is how much altitude the plane lost when it hit the severe turbulence. Passengers previously told HNN that the drop was severe and sudden.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Krstoth remains behind bars on $100,000 bail.
Records: Man charged with attacking elderly woman in her home had murder conviction overturned
Officers who investigated the brutal North Shore murder of Telma Boinville told jurors Thursday...
Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from hands
Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as...
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
Humpback whale encounter off Kona
Tour boat experiences epic ‘spiritual’ encounter with humpback whale off Kona

Latest News

HNN
Authorities seek suspect accused of sexual assault in waters off Waikiki
HNN
Here's your daily roundup of headlines out of Washington
Officers who investigated the brutal North Shore murder of Telma Boinville told jurors Thursday...
Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from hands
Authorities are searching for a man wanted for a sexual assault that happened in waters off...
Authorities seek suspect accused of sexual assault in waters off Waikiki