NTSB: Pilot reported ‘lack of power’ before single-engine plane crashed near Lihue Airport

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:32 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NTSB released new details into a plane crash on Kauai that injured a father and son last month.

A Beech 77 plane went down at the Lihue Airport on Dec. 15.

The NTSB said the pilot reported a “lack of power” to the control tower before crashing into a fence at the edge of airport.

The plane sustained substantial damage to both wings, and fuselage.

Multiple agencies responded, including Kauai police and firefighters.

Witnesses said the plane came down shortly after takeoff.

The father and son were able to crawl out from the wreckage and were in serious but stable condition.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

