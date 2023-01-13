Tributes
New solar, battery farm on Oahu will generate enough electricity to power 7,600 homes

A new solar and battery farm in Waiawa advances Hawaii’s 100% clean energy goal as Clearway...
A new solar and battery farm in Waiawa advances Hawaii’s 100% clean energy goal as Clearway Energy Group completes a second solar and battery farm on Oahu.(Clearyway Energy Group)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Construction on Oahu’s second utility-scale solar and battery farm is complete.

The 36-megawatt solar farm with 144-megawatt of battery storage is located on Kamehameha Schools’ lands in Waiawa in Central Oahu, said Clearway Energy Group in a statement.

The site will generate enough clean electricity to power more than 7,600 homes each year.

Clearway Completes O'ahu's Second Utility-Scale Solar and Battery Farm
Clearway Completes O‘ahu’s Second Utility-Scale Solar and Battery Farm(Clearway)

“Clean energy is better for our air, our health, and our cost of living,” said Gov. Josh Green. “This solar project is an important addition to Oahu’s growing portfolio of lower-cost renewable resources to benefit all residents.”

Clearway Energy Group says this is their second utility-scale solar and battery project on Oahu and the fifth utility-scale solar project that it has developed on the island.

In August 2022, Clearway completed Oahu’s first utility-scale solar and battery project in the Mililani Agricultural Park.

“Stabilizing energy costs for our customers is a priority, and projects like Waiawa Solar will feed electricity to the grid at about half the cost of oil,” said Shelee Kimura, president and CEO of HECO.

This newest solar and battery storage power plant represents a $150 million investment on approximately 180 acres of land leased from Kamehameha Schools.

Clearway Completes O'ahu's Second Utility-Scale Solar and Battery Farm
Clearway Completes O‘ahu’s Second Utility-Scale Solar and Battery Farm(Clearway)

Clearway Energy Group says the solar farm generates clean electricity at about half the cost of fossil fuels and feeds the entire Oahu grid.

Clearyway’s five solar projects total 185-megawatt for Hawaiian Electric’s grid and generate enough clean electricity to power more than 45,500 Oahu homes each year.

