Memorial service set for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service is set to take place Saturday for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun, who died last November.

Pyun died on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 69.

Multiple media reports said he had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia.

Pyun is a graduate of Kailua High School and got his start in film after interning for a TV series in Japan. He even worked at KGMB as an editor before moving to Los Angeles to pursue filmmaking.

He was a prolific director behind more than 50 titles, including “The Sword and the Sorcerer” and “Cyborg.”

Pyun’s celebration of life and scattering of ashes will take place Saturday, Jan. 14 starting at 8 a.m. at the Kailua Beach parking lot.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.