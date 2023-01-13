Kona coffee farmers devastated by ‘farmageddon’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kona coffee farmers say they’ve been devastated and what happened to their crops last year was unprecedented.

“I would describe it as farmaggeddon. It was really the worst case scenario for our growers. Our yields were off about 50 percent,” said Suzanne Shriner, CEO of Lions Gate Farms and President of Kona Coffee Farmers Association.

Shriner says most kona coffee farms are about 5 acres and make about $40,000, but now their earnings are cut in half. Shriner blames a fairly new fungus called Coffee Leaf Rust.

“When you drive around Kona you see these sad scraggly trees that have lost a lot of their leaves because of coffee leaf rust,” said Shriner.

Bill Myers, CEO of Heavenly Hawaiian, says in addition to fungus, farmers were hard hit because of drought and a beetle infestation.

“You add all of those together and that is a perfect storm,” said Myers.

Farmers say recovery will take years, but predict some small farms may have to shut down.

100 percent Kona coffee sells retail for about $50 per pound and experts predict price hikes later this year.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if a pound of Kona coffee in the grocery stores is $60, $65 by June,” said Myers.

But prices can’t go too high because farmers don’t want to lose customers so they’ll end up eating costs.

“We are not competing against other coffee farmers, but Costa Rica or Jamaica and we don’t want them to leave Hawaiian coffee,” said said Shriner.

Many consumers may not see prices go too high because Kona coffee in retailers is typically sold as a blend with only a fraction of Kona beans in it.

