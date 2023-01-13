Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

It’s been 5 years since Hawaii’s false missile alert that caused panic statewide

Message boards on Oahu's freeway was one way the state got information out to the public...
Message boards on Oahu's freeway was one way the state got information out to the public following the false alarm.(Hawaii News Now/ (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:44 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Exactly five years ago on Friday, Hawaii residents and visitors woke up to a terrifying emergency alert on their cell phones that sent a wave of panic across the state.

The message warned of a ballistic missile heading for Hawaii.

It read, “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

That was on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.

It took nearly 40 minutes for officials to issue a correction. But after the shock wore off, many were left with frustration and anger.

Vern Miyagi, the head of Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, resigned in the aftermath. Toby Clairmont, the executive officer of HI-EMA, also resigned in the wake of the bogus missile alert.

On the morning of Jan. 13, thousands in Hawaii got an emergency warning on cell phones and on...
On the morning of Jan. 13, thousands in Hawaii got an emergency warning on cell phones and on televisions that stated, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL."(HNN File (custom credit))

The unidentified worker responsible for the false missile alert was fired and relocated to the mainland.

A state investigation claimed the man was a problem employee, but his attorney said the man was made to be the scapegoat and that the false missile alert was the result of miscommunication.

In the years since the false alert, there were investigations and a host of changes made in hopes of preventing a similar mistake.

A year after the alert, Tom Travis, the then-administrator of HI-EMA, told Hawaii News Now that “all of the ballistic missile alarms have been shelved.”

That includes emergency alerts via cell phone and outdoor emergency sirens, he said.

Another change: The FCC issued new rules for how emergency alerts are sent.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Takson Krstoth
Records: Man charged with attacking elderly woman in her home had murder conviction overturned
Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as...
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
Humpback whale encounter off Kona
Tour boat experiences epic ‘spiritual’ encounter with humpback whale off Kona
Officers who investigated the brutal North Shore murder of Telma Boinville told jurors Thursday...
Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from hands

Latest News

Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth share co-lead after round one of 2023 Sony Open
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023
It’s a “welcome back” to a neighborhood that was hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Year of the Rabbit: Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 13, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 13, 2023)