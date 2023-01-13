Honolulu Zoo bids aloha to 2 Sumatran tigers, Chrissie and Seattle

Tributes
Two Sumatran tigers at the Honolulu Zoo were euthanized this month due to progression of kidney...
Two Sumatran tigers at the Honolulu Zoo were euthanized this month due to progression of kidney disease in both animals.(Honolulu Zoo)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Sumatran tigers at the Honolulu Zoo were euthanized this month due to progression of kidney disease in both animals.

Chrissie, a 23-year-old female Sumatran tiger, died Wednesday after being treated for her kidney disease for over 12 years.

Seattle, a 15-year-old male Sumatran tiger, died Jan. 5 after becoming ill with a Bartonella infection.

“It was a very trying and emotional week for our staff as we have lost two of our beloved Sumatran tigers. We are happy that Chrissie lived a very long and full life, and Seattle lived to a good age of 15 and a half,” Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos said in a statement.

“Chronic kidney disease is common in feline species including tigers, and I am very proud of our staff who have worked together and with other zoos and animal care professionals to provide the best welfare, husbandry, and medical care for both Chrissie and Seattle.”

Chrissie was one of the oldest Sumatran tigers in captivity, her activity and appetite had recently slowed down, and the difficult decision was made to euthanize her before she declined further.

Seattle’s infection resulted in significant worsening of his previously diagnosed kidney disease, and he went into acute renal failure. Due to the severity of his illness, he was euthanized under anesthesia.

Chrissie was born on June 24, 1999 at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. In 2008, she had three cubs at the Honolulu Zoo which were transferred to other zoos. One of her sons, Malosi, went to Florida and had a female cub named Anala, who transferred to Honolulu Zoo in July 2022 and was able to spend time next to Chrissie, her biological grandmother.

Seattle was born on June 3, 2007 at the Los Angeles Zoo. Despite his advanced age and evidence of ongoing renal insufficiency, he was brought to the Honolulu Zoo on June 9, 2022 from Baton Rouge Zoo as a Sumatran Tiger Species Survival Plan-recommended genetic breeding match for the female tiger, Anala.

The Honolulu Zoo has one female Sumatran tiger, Anala, and will continue to work with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan to identify breeding opportunities for her.

The Sumatran tiger is one of the smallest species of tigers in the world and is listed as critically endangered by the IUCN. Their average life span ranges from 15 to 20 years under care.

