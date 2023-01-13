Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to bring in voggy skies

Your top local headlines for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:34 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stable and dry conditions will continue through Saturday.

Light to moderate east- southeasterly winds are expected over the eastern end of the state with lighter winds farther west. Afternoon sea breezes will give way to overnight land breezes through Saturday with hazy conditions statewide.

A brief return to typical trade wind flow could provide a modest increase in windward showers late Saturday and Sunday.

As a front passes north of the state early next week, showers may increase further.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

The current extra-large swell previously out of the NW (330 degrees) has now shifted predominately out of the N (350 degrees) and is on the downward trend.

Another powerful (but smaller) very long-period NW (310 degrees) swell is expected to rise Saturday and hold through Monday, with peak surf heights approaching near HSW levels.

A small south pulse is expected over the weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Humpback whale encounter off Kona
Tour boat experiences epic ‘spiritual’ encounter with humpback whale off Kona
Takson Krstoth
Records: Man charged with attacking elderly woman in her home had murder conviction overturned
Kawananakoa's casket made by Martin & MacArthur craftsmen.
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
Bishop Museum's supporters worried about its future amid leadership turmoil.
Bishop Museum CEO, 2 other execs ousted after months-long probe

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to bring voggy skies
First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to bring in voggy skies
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Could vog return to the islands?
Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way
Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, January 12, 2023