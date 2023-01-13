Company behind handcrafted koa guitars help repopulate koa forests in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An acoustic guitar made from koa wood produces a musical treat for the eyes and ears, but they’re not so easy to come by. Now, a guitar company is spearheading a resurgence in manufacturing the instrument that begins at the source, restoring koa trees in Hawaii.

“People love the look of it, the physical look of koa guitars. It makes a wonderful tonewood. It’s one of the few tonewoods that actually ages really well. Koa will sound better over time,” said Scott Paul, Taylor Guitars’ director of Natural Resource Sustainability.

But time has not been kind to acacia koa forests that once teemed with the tree species that grows only in Hawaii. Cattle grazing, predatory animals, invasive plants and agriculture all had a hand in its dwindling supply.

“So that’s where koa has been – overly abundant to more restricted,” said Nicholas Koch, general manager of Siglo Tonewoods.

Siglo Tonewoods is a partnership between Taylor Guitars and Pacific Rim Tonewoods. The joint venture seeks to replenish Big Island koa forests through planting and protection.

“What we’re finding is, once you remove a lot of these invasive plants and animals, koa just wants to come back,” Paul said.

Working with private landowners on roughly 7,000 acres in Waimea and South Kona, Siglo has planted about 10,000 koa trees since the partnership began in 2015. Only a select number of trees are used for Taylor’s instruments.

“It’s been thousands of trees planted, and to date we’ve harvested around 570 koa trees for guitars,” Koch said.

There’s more to the plan than planting. The money Siglo would pay for the koa goes into a special fund that can only be used for growing and guarding Koa trees.

Siglo also bought hundreds of acres on which it plans to create a canopy forest of koa and ohia trees that will be logged responsibly.

“We believe this property will be able to provide all the koa that musical instrument makers worldwide will ever need, all off of this one property, but we are also very interested in helping give back to regenerate Koa on private lands,” Paul said.

“I think the future is bright for Hawaii’s native forests. We have got to keep on working on it,” Koch said.

Siglo Tonewoods operates on a simple principle – makers of musical instruments have been sourcing wood for hundreds of years, and it’s time to give back to restore the resource.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.