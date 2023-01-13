Tributes
City bolsters its fleet of Handi-Vans to address high demand, aging vehicles

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:33 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an ongoing shortage, the City is bolstering its fleet of Handi-Vans.

The City purchased 48 new vehicles that will replace an aging fleet of 290 Handi-Vans.

Officials said the additions to the fleet will address some concerns that have been raised by some of it’s 3,000 daily users, including reducing wait times.

Compared to previous vehicle models, the City said the new Handi-Vans will also come with improved reverse docking lights and electronic passenger doors, for enhanced safety and comfort for both riders and operators.

The new Ford Handi-Vans are being built locally by Soderholm Bus and Mobility.

The City said the fleet was worth approximately $9.6 million dollars, with 80% of the funding coming from the federal government.

Deliveries of all the vehicles should be complete by the end of the year.

