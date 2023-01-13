Tributes
Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth share co-lead after round one of 2023 Sony Open


Team USA's Jordan Spieth reacts after making a putt on the 16th hole during a foursomes match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Sports)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:22 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first round of the 2023 Sony Open got cut just a little bit short at about 6:11 p.m. Thursday night due to the darkness leaving some players having to finish their round in the morning.

There was still a lot of action in Kahala, starting at the top of the leaderboard, Chris Kirk and Jordan Spieth are tied for first going into the clubhouse after day one.

Spieth started thee day off strong and stayed consistent throughout the day, going bogey free to finish tied for first at 6-under par.

“Yeah, got off driving it really well. “ Jordan Spieth told reporters following his round. “I split some fairways early with driver on 10 and 12 and had a couple good wedges in there, I made a couple putts early, so that was nice.”

Now to the locals with four players with Hawaii ties in the field this year.

Up first was Punahou graduate Parker McLachlin, the seasoned veteran wrapping up day one with a 1-under par.

“Felt good today, game has been feeling pretty good.” McLachlin said. “Been doing some speed training and started to find some distance, and it’s fun to play this golf course in attack mode rather than defense mode.”

No matter how he finishes this week, Mclachlin says that seeing a strong showing from young Hawaii golfers means more to him than his score.

“So I think for the young kids to be able to see myself, Brent, Blaze coming up, even Michael Castillo out here playing at 60 years old.” McLachlin said. “It brings the community together, it shows the kids playing junior golf, hey, these guys are from our communities and they made it on the PGA Tour, they’re playing on the PGA Tour.”

Other locals included new tour member and Moanalua grad Brent Grant, Kapalua head pro Michael Castillo and UH golfer and Kamehameha product Blaze Akana, their rounds were cut short by the sunset and will resume Friday morning.

Eyes are turning to moving day on Friday, to find out who’s making the cut going into the weekend.

