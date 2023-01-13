Beloved pianist, Army veteran Rene Paulo dies at age 92

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary pianist Irenio Paulo, better known as Rene Paulo, has died.

He died peacefully Wednesday night at the Triple Army Medical Center.

Paulo was known to many as “Hawaiiʻs Favorite and Most Famous Pianist.”

An Oahu native, Paulo studied at the Juilliard School of Music in New York. He gained training in classical music and later branched out to jazz, pop and adult contemporary.

Over the years, he’s shared stages with other music icons including Alfred Apaka, Hilo Hattie, Don Ho and more. He’s repeatedly performed in big cities Las Vegas and Los Angeles, and even internationally in Tokyo.

He also performed regularly alongside his son, Michael Paulo, who was one of the early members of Kalapana.

Irenio was also a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean war.

“Rene Paulo was more than a friend; he was family to me,” fellow entertainer Al Waterson said. “I met my wife, Nancy Bernal, while performing at his nightclub, ‘Opus One’, 46 years ago. I am very grateful to Rene and his wonderful and talented family for being my ohana. I will miss Rene, especially experiencing his incredible talent and warm personality throughout the years.”

In addition to being a beloved figure in the entertainment world, Paulo, a Leilehua alumnus, dedicated time to his community as an active member of the Leeward Oahu Lion’s Club, and St. Joseph Church Choir.

Paulo was 92 years old. Funeral services are pending.

