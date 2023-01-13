28-inch ball python captured on Oahu, surrendered to zoo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another live snake was captured on Oahu and turned over to the state.

The state Department of Agriculture confirmed a 28-inch long ball python was surrendered to the Honolulu Zoo on Wednesday afternoon by a person who requested to remain anonymous.

Officials say it was found in the Kahaluu area, though no other specific location details were provided.

Zoo staff also alerted the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, and agricultural inspectors are now guarding the snake at the Plant Quarantine Branch. Ball pythons can grow up to six feet in length, and kill prey by constricting them.

“The state offers amnesty for the voluntary surrender of illegal animals because we do not want these animals set free in the wild,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture.

“Surrendered animals will not be euthanized and may eventually be relocated to an appropriate facility on the mainland.”

Snakes are illegal in Hawaii and pose a significant threat to native wildlife.

In July last year, a live gopher snake was found on a pallet in a shipping container of mixed goods at a Kapolei hardware store.

Anyone with information about illegal animals should call the statewide toll-free PEST HOTLINE at (808) 643-PEST (7378). Individuals possessing illegal animals may be charged with a class C felony, face fines of up to $200,000, and three years in prison.

