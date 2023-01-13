Tributes
Authorities seek suspect accused of sexual assault in waters off Waikiki

Authorities are searching for a man wanted for a sexual assault that happened in waters off...
Authorities are searching for a man wanted for a sexual assault that happened in waters off Waikiki.(Honolulu CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking the public for help in tracking down a suspect accused of a sexual assault that happened in waters off Waikiki Beach on Monday.

According to Honolulu CrimeStoppers, at around 5:30 p.m., a man approached two sisters in the ocean behind the Waikiki police substation.

Authorities said he told the sisters that there were turtles further out. Both females held onto the man as he swam out into the ocean.

While guiding them, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the younger sister, then swam away.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, in his 30s or 40s, and between 5-foot-4-inches to 5-foot-8-inches. He has short, black hair and a salt-and-pepper stubble beard.

Authorities said he has a brown complexion, acne scars on his back, and a medium to heavy build. He was wearing black surf shorts at the time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

